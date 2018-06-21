The Cypress PONY Baseball Under-11 All-Star team recently captured the St. Hedwig Tournament championship. Cypress went 4-0 in the tournament, outscoring their opponents, 48-9, with three shutouts. Cypress will play again on Sunday and then be off until after July 4, when they will move on to Sectional play. Pictured (l to r) are back row, coaches Manuel Avendano, Tim Eich and Berris Rowland II. Middle row are Berris Rowland III, Dylan Laufer, Izeah Reyes, Adam Mayer, Anthony League and Chris Soto. Front row are, Joshua Eich, Vince Patington, Kassiah Velasquez, Nate Burton, Aiden Franco and Alex Sepulveda.