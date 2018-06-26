With many cheers and a few tears, the Cypress Chamber of Commerce handed out its annual awards to community members who have proved to be a valuable part of the extended west Orange County area. Honored were Theresa Sherrin for Lifetime Achievement, Winn Crowley as Woman of the Year, Ken Vecchiarelli as Man of the Year, Allen, Lauri and Shawn McLean of Sir Speedy Printing of Los Alamitos as Business of the Year, with Angela Cesario and Dominic’s Ristorante receiving a Special Recognition Award.

”Sometimes we may lose sight of the spotlight, but when it shines, it gives us cause to pause to be thankful for all the people who brought us to a certain time and place, Chamber President/CEO Ed Munson. “Our Business Awards & Installation dinner once again gave us that moment in time to honor some of those people who have made a difference and all deserved a shining light.”

The annual Chamber Awards program, which also included the installation of the 2018-2019 Board of Directors, was underwritten by Corporate Sponsors AT&T, Forest Lawn Memorial-Parks, Precious Life Shelter, Southern California Edison and So Cal Gas. Forest Lawn also provided table centerpieces, Valley Vista Services of Orange County was the wine sponsor and Edison served as the awards sponsor.