The Boys & Girls Club of Cypress recently honored their Youth of the Year recipient at the Orange County Youth of the Year Banquet: Travis, from the Boys & Girls Club After-School Program at King Elementary.

Travis was honored alongside youth and teen representatives from the other Clubs in Orange County. The theme of the event was “Discover Your Future” and was held at the Discovery Science Center in Santa Ana. Travis was selected as the representative for the Club due to his positive attitude, his active participation in school and Club activities, and his willingness to always help others.

Travis is a 6th grader at Clara King Elementary. He participates in the Club’s basketball team, the Club’s soccer team, and has started playing guitar in the Club-sponsored Molding Musicians program. While at the Club, Travis works hard to finish all of his personal school work, then frequently assists Club staff with younger members as well as managing equipment and leading sports activities. Travis’s favorite activities are playing soccer and basketball and his favorite thing about the Club is that there is always somebody who cares about you there to help you if you need anything. In the future, Travis is planning to join the Boys & Girl’s Club’s Teen Clubhouse and to work towards his goal of becoming a professional soccer player.

Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive. Since 1947, Youth of the Year has been Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s premiere recognition program, celebrating the extraordinary achievements of Club members. Youth of the Year recognizes outstanding contributions to a member’s family, school, community and Boys & Girls Club, as well as overcoming personal challenges and obstacles. Youth of the Year encourages Club members to reach their full potential by achieving academic success, leading healthy lifestyles and contributing to their communities. Youth of the Year honorees, such as Travis, are shining examples and living proof that great futures start at Boys & Girls Clubs.