Tatum Gee of Cypress High School will be attending Princeton University in the Fall on a full academic/soccer scholarship. She signed her college letter of intent to Princeton on Wednesday Feb. 1 at Cypress High School. “She is a very hard working talented young woman who has a very bright future ahead of her. We are all so proud,” said Gail Gee, who’s Tatum’s grandmother. At Cypress High, Tatum helped the varsity squad bring home the Empire League title four years running. Those four years also saw the team never lose a home game, according to a social media post by the Cypress girls soccer team on Feb. 3.