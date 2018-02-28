The Cypress Americana Awards began in 1975, where Cypress College pays tribute to local residents who generously give of their service to the various communities within the college’s boundaries.

Those honored for 2018 include: Anaheim—Drs. Thomas and Cynthia Coad; Buena Park—Savanna School District Superintendent Dr. Sue Johnson; Cypress—Doug and Shelly Bailey; Garden Grove—Sister Bird O’Shea; La Palma—Ron Hoshi; Los Alamitos/Rossmoor—Blair Pietrini; Seal Beach—Steve Masoner; Stanton—(posthumously) Frances “Fran” Daigle.

Doug and Shelley Bailey, the selections for Citizens of the Year for Cypress, have resided in Cypress for 24 years, are both strong advocates for the Boys & Girls Club of Cypress and have served in many capacities with the Club. Doug thanked the Boys & Girls Club for allowing them to serve on the board of directors.

Ron Hoshi, from La Palma, was also a winner, and is a retired principal of Oxford Academy. He was applauded for his involvement in the La Palma and Cypress communities as an educator in the Anaheim Union High School District for more than 30 years.

“Thank you for all of your years of support and for the remarkable people who make the community a better place,” said Cypress College Foundation President and Stanton Mayor David Shawver. “I’m honored to serve as president on the Foundation and on behalf of the committee and directors, welcome to the 43rd Americana of Cypress College.”

Once a year, the community comes together to hold the Cypress Americana Awards as they did Saturday evening at the Disneyland Hotel, honoring eight local citizens from the cities the college serves, for their spirit of giving.

Those receiving awards were a select group of well-deserving people who reached beyond themselves to give to others in a way that touched their hearts and in turn touched the hearts of those who heard their individual stories on large screens at the front of the ballroom.

On stage, Cypress College President Dr. JoAnna Schilling presented each recipient a ceremonial clock inscribed with the college’s name and “2018 Americana Citizen of the Year” along with their individual city and name; Shawver followed, bestowing each recipient with an Americana medallion on a wide red, white, and blue ribbon.

Cypress College said its mission with the awards banquet is to honor the community’s local heroes and spotlight their accomplishments, showcase the cities’ pride and vision, and to raise money in support of the community’s students who attend Cypress College. Thousands of dollars are used each year for student scholarships, emergency assistance and book grants, along with loans that were distributed.

The evening is also to “Strengthen the bonds between Cypress College and the communities.”

Union Bank made a pledge to underwrite the Americana for five years at $25,000 per year. In a statement, Union Bank said they understand the importance of community and are grateful for their personal and professional community ties.

Major sponsors include Union Bank, Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm, Yamaha Motor Corporation USA, Forest Lawn Memorial Parks and Mortuaries, Southern California Edison, Southern California Gas Company, and Bank of America.