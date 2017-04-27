U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher J. Orr recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Orr, who’s a 2009 graduate of Cypress High School, completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Orr earned a distinction as an honor graduate.

This article appeared in the April 19, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.