U.S. Air Force Airman Steven M. Markarian graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Markarian is the son of Kristine and step-son of Mike Stewart, and brother of Anthony and Samantha Markarian, and Sean Stewart, all of Cypress.

Markarian is a 2016 graduate of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower.

This appeared in the June 28, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.