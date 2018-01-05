The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the help of the general public in identifying suspects revealed in surveillance video recovered from a Rossmoor home burglarized this week.

Three men who apparently dismantle a security camera in the video footage are suspects in multiple Rossmoor burglaries, according to the Sheriff’s Department..

OCSD released video images last week in hopes that the public can help detectives identify the trio suspected of burglarizing multiple homes, according to the department.

The video is purported to show three men crew trying to enter a home in the 2800 block of Tigertail Drive. Police are saying the men could be connected to at least five burglaries in the area that began Dec. 10. Electronics, cash and jewelry were taken in the burglaries, sheriff’s officials said.

The video cuts off after one man is shown tampering with the camera.

Suspects matching the description of the men seen on the video were spotted testing the front doors of some homes, and, in one case, entering a house while the homeowners were present. One of the suspects entered the home multiple times claiming to be lost, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Citizens with information about the suspects’ identities or whereabouts is being asked to call (714) 647-7064.

Anonymous tips can be phoned in to Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS, the sheriff’s department said.

PD Calls

The Weekly Crime Summary is a list of significant reported crimes and other related activities occurring in the City of Los Alamitos. A vigilant and well-informed public begets fewer targets for criminals.

Find out how you can join The LAW-Los Al Watch at www.LosAlamitosPolice.org and receive these summaries and other important information directly from your police department.

Call the police to report suspicious activity.

In the City of Los Alamitos dial: 562-594-7232 for 24-Hour Service; 911 for emergency.

Note: Hundred blocks given in place of exact address.

LA PALMA

12/15

9:14 p.m. - Disruptive subject - following reports of a trash can fire, La Palma officers responded to JFK high school to investigate reports of a disruptive subject attempting to vandalism school. Police searching the parking area and found some cars in the basketball court area but was unable to locate the suspect. Police filed an arson report.

12/16

7:10 a.m. - Woman arrested - Police arrested Diana Martinez Gonzales, 21, no address given, and charged her with multiple charges including possession of burglary tools, destroying documentary evidence, attempted first degree burglary, and resisting arrest, among others. The report indicates she was part of a pair observed jumping over a fence and eventually running away from officers.

12/17

2:07 p.m. - Medical battery - Police were called to the Los Al Medical Center parking lot to investigate assault and battery charges perpetrated by three suspects. One victim was suffering from facial, jaw and knee injuries, according to the report, and the reporting party claimed to know the suspects. Police are investigating,

12/17

4:54 p.m - Alone, yelling - Officers were called to a business on Orangethorpe Ave. where a subject was sitting at a table and apparently “yelling at himself.” Police found the suspect unarmed and he agreed to leave after being consulted by police.

6:16 p.m, - Strange walker - Officers responded to a report on San Simeon Drive of a strange looking suspect, walking, peering into vehicles and headed toward Miller School. Officers contacted the man walking on Western Ave., and made contact with the suspect. No charges were filed as police said everything eventually checked out okay.

7:30 p.m - Hooded suspect - Police arrested unnamed suspects after a neighbor saw three hooded men running ,toward a black sedan after hearing breaking glass near Bourbon Ave. The unnamed suspect was charged with failure to yield and passing at 85 mph. The suspect was released on bond

12/18

5:02 a.m. - Barking wake-up call - Police responded to a complaints of loud dogs barking on Robin Drive. Officers arrived, counseled the homeowner and the problem was solved when the dogs were brought inside.

10:05 a.m. - Officers reportedly were called to investigate a hit and run accident on Moody Street near Los Coyotes School. Police said the incident had reportedly occurred the day before and could have involved a white, older model Ford Mustang. Anyone with any information is urged to to call police.

11:15 a.m. - Vehicle tampering - A resident called police after hearing car alarms going off. The reporting party asked police to investigate claims of unknown tampering of a dark green Honda Accord parked near to where the alarms had gone off.

2:57 p.m. - Student seizure - Officers responded to JFK high school to assist with a medical emergency after a student began having a serious seizure. The report says the student refused medical aid and was released to the custody of their parents.

4:30 p.m. - We’ve all been there - Police responded to complaints of a stolen vehicle on Centerpointe Drive as they met the owner and began their search. A short time later, police turned up the car in a nearby parking lot when the man suddenly remembered he had parked it there. The man apologized to police and said he forgot he had parked it there.