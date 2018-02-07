Printmasters of Los Alamitos was honored by the Los Alamitos City Council during its meeting on Jan. 16 for its 10th Anniversary. "We should honor all of our businesses when we can," said Mayor Troy Edgar,"But where Nesi is different, is that she's involved in the City and is currently serving as the president of the Casa Youth Shelter's board, along with serving on the board of directors for the Los Alamitos Chamber of Commerce." Pictured from left are Council member Mark Chirco, Mayor Pro tem Warren Kusumoto, Mayor Troy Edgar, Printmasters Owner Nesi Stewart, employee Ashleigh Bostic, Council woman Shelley Hasselbrink, Printmasters Owner Carl Stewart, Council member Richard Murphy and employee Robert Torres. Printmasters is located at, 10666 Los Alamitos Blvd. Photo by Loreen Berlin