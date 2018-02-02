For the past two years The Youth Center has received a request from a member or a group in the community to select a family in need for the holidays, which they can "adopt" to provide gifts and meals for the holidays.

This year, the Youth Center had two requests -- one from family and one from a group, who they like to call “The Amazing Secret Santas.” As they have many families in need that attend one or more of their programs throughout the year through scholarships, there is never a shortage of families that can be helped. The Youth Center gathered a list of gift items from these children that they want for Christmas and this year “The Amazing Santas” not only supplied gifts for the kids, but also gave to the parents as well.

The mother of one family wrote, “Thank you ‘Secret Santa’ for bringing a bright smile to my kids’ face, and for reminding me that there is still good in the world. It was four weeks before Christmas that I received a call from the Youth Center Office Manager, Julie Rubin at the Youth Center to let me know that some wonderful and special people wanted to help out with Christmas. I was very shocked and thankful to receive the news because without you, all my kids would not have been able to open presents like other families. Thank you so much for all the gratitude and love that you all put into the gifts.”

Lina Lumme, Executive Director of the Youth Center said, "We all need reminding from time to time that there is good in the world today and teach that to our children so that they remain hopeful that they can make a difference. It is why we are so passionate about our desire to promote good will in our youth, whether in everyday actions and by celebrating successes, like our teen volunteer of the year awards ‘A Night Among the Stars.’ For those who reach out and help families in our programs and others throughout our community, we are forever grateful.”