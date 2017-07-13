Business and civic leaders from Cypress gathered to honor local community leaders at The Business Awards and Installation Dinner, held at Old Ranch Country Club.

The event is a highly anticipated occasion, which hosted by the Cypress Chamber of Commerce.

An especially significant recognition of the night was the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented to Gloria Livingston by last year’s winner Gay Hannah.

“I can’t believe it,” said Livingston. “When they told me I was receiving it, I was so surprised.” Livingston is a 50-year member of the Woman’s Club of Cypress, was a founding member of Soroptimist Club, has been a member of the Friends of Cypress Community Arts-FOCCA, and a president of the Rotary Ann’s Club.

Also, she was a long-time commissioner with parks and recreation, got involved with the Cypress City Theater and Straight Talk programs, and was a founder of the Boys & Girls Club of Cypress. Livingston helped form the Cypress College Americana Awards, and was the second recipient of that award.

At the start of the event, Cypress Mayor Paulo Morales installed the new Executive Council and Directors for the Chamber Board at the reception.

The board installation was followed by the presentation of a check for $1,000 to the Cypress College Veterans Organization. The funds will provide paper, ink, and study supplies for veterans attending the school.

Former mayor, Mariellen Yarc, presented the first award of the night to Earth Friendly Products and its President and CEO, Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks. The company is known for being carbon-neutral, water-neutral, and zero waste, along with having the ECOS brand of natural cleaning products, including the #1 green laundry detergent in the world.

“We appreciate the community support of our company and brand,” said Vlahakis-Hanks, expressing her thanks for the Business of the Year Award. “We appreciate the recognition of our commitment to the Earth and commitment to the health of the community. When we moved our company here in 2016, the mayor was welcoming and embraced us with open arms.”

“The community values green products, sustainable business practices, and socially-responsible operations,” continued Vlahakis-Hanks. “We have seen an increase in cancers and nerve damage due to cleaning products. Our products are safer, plant-based cleaners. We continually innovate to increase the safety and efficacy of our products.”

Former mayor, Tim Keenan, , presented the Woman of the Year award to Muff Elstran and her community volunteer work. Keenan reviewed Elstran’s accomplishments during 35 years of education, including the Speech & Language Development Center

“I’m a worker-bee,” said Elstran. “I retired three years ago. I loved the kids and loved what I did.” Elstran serves on the board of directors for the Cypress Chamber of Commerce, hosts their monthly business breakfast meeting, and volunteers for anything the chamber needs. Her son and other family members were present to support her and her extraordinary efforts.

Todd Seymore, Man of the Year, was introduced by former mayor, Mike McGill. Seymore, a former member of the Cypress City Council from 2004-2012 is a long-time community volunteer.

“I volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and have helped build 65+ homes with the organization,” said Seymore. “During my time on the city council, I was on the board of directors for the Orange County Fire Authority.”

“We got the old, decrepit fire station in Cypress rebuilt,” Seymore continued. “Now, I volunteer at my church doing security and am an usher. I have been the chairman of the Cypress Community Festival in the past, and, this year, I am serving as the chairman, again.”

Sponsors of the event included: AT&T, CARE Ambulance Service, Earth Friendly Products, Forest Lawn Memorial Parks, Freeman Company, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Market Me Graphics, Union Bank and Valley Vista Services, Orange County.

Ed Munson or Judy Fenton from the Cypress Chamber of Commerce may be reached at 714-827-2430, 5550 Cerritos Avenue, Suite B, Cypress, or online at www.cypresschamber.org.

This article appeared in the June 28, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.