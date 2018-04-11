Judging by their record, it might appear that the Cypress High baseball team had just an average pre-season. But with a young team and the third toughest schedule in the CIF-SS, Head Coach John Weber likes the progress he has seen in the Centurions. Cypress enters the Empire League with a 10-7-1 record and big boost of energy after capping the National Classic Tournament with a 4-0 win behind a no-hitter by junior pitcher Tyler Chaffee.

“He did a really good job of changing speed, his changeup is a really good pitch,” Weber said.

Chaffee pitched seven innings, with seven strikeouts. The only runner that reached base for Jordan High of Utah, was on a strikeout pitch that got away. But the Centurion defense was able to erase the runner on a double play. The win secured third place for the Centurions in the tournament.

“I think we’re moving in the right direction, that’s for sure,” Weber said. “I think we’re there, we have to just keep building on that and get better – our league is good,” Weber said.

Chaffee also got a little late help, including a catch on a deep fly against the wall in the left field corner by Noah Carter and a leaping catch on a deep drive to center on the final out of the game by Elias Rios.

Offensively, junior infielder Cameron Repetti had a hit, run and three RBIs, and Carter added another RBI on a double. Rios was 2 for 3 with a run scored and Chaffee had a hit and scored two runs. Chaffee said the win should give the team a boost of energy going into league play.

“It creates a better bond, definitely, getting a win like that, knowing it was a team effort,” Chaffee said.