The Cypress Senior Center is holding a food drive through Nov. 30. As many as 335,000 Orange County residents are at risk of going hungry. The majority of people at risk each month are the working poor, children, seniors on fixed incomes, single parents, veterans, the disabled, the homeless, and individuals experiencing medical emergencies or recent job layoffs. This is a chance to make a real difference in the lives of families in Orange County who could go hungry without you.

Items needed include canned food, non-perishable packaged food such as macaroni & cheese, peanut butter, cereal, rice and pasta. Food must not have passed the expiration date marked on the packages. No glass containers. Personal care items are also needed. Donations will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank Orange County, who, in partnership with member charities, helps feed more than 200,000 individuals each month.

Please bring your donations to the Cypress Senior Center at 9031 Grindlay St. in Cypress. For more information please call 714-229-2005.