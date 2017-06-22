A vehicle crashed into the Great Dane Baking Company on the morning of Wednesday, May 17. This is the third time in the last 10 years that the baking company has had a car barrel into it. “The last one, which was five years ago, crashed all the way in and hit the bakery cases and caused $78,000 in damages,” said Natalie Kalish, co-owner of the company. Kalish says the business is still open as the car crashed into the wedding room and “it did not affect the desserts and Danish[es] that we sell.”

