Kennedy High sophomore Lauren Madison Camp, recently captured a national wrestling championship.

The title was among a long list of accomplishments for the Kennedy High athlete. Head wrestling coach Mike Kim said he believes it is the first-ever national championship for any sport or athlete from Kennedy High.

Camp captured the national title in the 144-pound Cadet Division, at the national tournament in Oklahoma City’s Cox Convention Center. Prior to that, Camp was the CIF-SS Regional champion at 137 pounds and followed that with a 2nd place finish at the CIF-SS finals, and a 3rd place finish at the CIF State championships, both at 137 pounds.

“Lauren is the hardest working person I have ever met. Her heart, her work ethic and her desire to succeed makes her different from everyone else,” Kim said.

Camp was the Empire League champion, at 137 pounds and was also the league MVP this season. Lauren Madison Camp, center, is already being recruited by several colleges and universities.