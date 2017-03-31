The FC Premier 04 Girls from Los Alamitos won the California Cup 2017 tournament recently.

The tournament was played at the San Bernardino Sports Complex and ran from February 25-26 and the semi finals and Final were on March 4.

The girls went undefeated in pool play with a 4-0 win over Celtic-Shamrock then won 7-0 against Inland Empire Surf.

Then they tied 1-1 against a physical Riverside United team. There were five severe injuries during that match but after some therapy and rest the team was ready for semi finals.

The team was the second seed from pool play and it set up a rematch against Riverside United.

The score was 0-0 after regulation and double overtime so it went into penalty kicks.

The teams tied after the first five shots 4-4 (one miss each) and it went into sudden death.

Los Alamitos won 7-6 in exhilarating fashion and set up a showdown against an undefeated Autobahn.

The final was close and Los Alamitos had an early 1-0 lead at half time.

Los Alamitos turned it up in the second half and cruised to a 5-0 win and crusised to the tournament title.

–This article appeared in the March 15, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.