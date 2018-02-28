The Club for Teens at the Boys & Girls Club of Cypress held their first collection drive for the spcaLA of Long Beach.

Running from Jan. 10 to 24, Club teens assembled a wide variety of pet supplies from dog beds, to pet toys, to dog and cat treats. At the end of their drive, Club teens took a field trip to the spcaLA Long Beach Animal Shelter to drop off their donations, and for a behind-the-scenes tour of the facility. While there, the Club teens were instructed in proper pet care, then spent the rest of the afternoon making friends with the adorable and adoptable animals currently housed in the shelter.

David O., one of the Club Teens that participated in the collection drive, stated, “I had fun helping with the collection. We should do more donation drives like these!”

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Cypress, stop by the Club at 10161 Moody St. in Cypress, call 714-527-2697, or visit www.boysandgirlsclubofcypress.com.