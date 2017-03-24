The Cypress College Campus was left in utter chaos last week after a bomb threat was reported while classes were still in session. Cypress College Security and the Office of Campus Communications sent out a message to warn students and parents who were on their way to school. “The Cypress College Tech Education 2 Building has been evacuated to evaluate a specific threat to the area. A College employee discovered a note this morning in the men’s locker room located in Tech Education 2 specifying a threat to that building. Officers from the Cypress Police Department and Campus Safety are conducting a sweep of the building.”

The classes that are specified to this particular part of the Chargers’ Campus are physical education and athletics courses while also holding classes for continuing education in the upstairs quarters of the venue. “It’s a shame, I love our gym,” said Cypress student, Chilton Fuimaono. “I have never seen anything like this on a college campus before.” Nicknamed Super C. by his sport buddies, Fuimaono recently graduated from United Education International College yet still attends physical education and sports courses at Cypress in his free time. “I love coming here to play basketball or to work out on their weight machines. I was thinking of coming back to take some photography courses, but now…I’m a little shocked, a little nervous.”

It was several hours before the Cypress College Security and the Office of Campus Communications released another message via text and email to students and parents that read, “UPDATE: Members of the Cypress Police Department have completed their inspection of Cypress College’s Tech Education 2 Building and determined that no threat exists. The building will re-open for students at 4 p.m. and classes will resume after that time.”

Cypress Police Department and Cypress Campus Security followed a strict protocol when sweeping the area for explosive devices. “After a note was found around 11:25 a.m. police and college security searched each individual locker,” explained Mark Posner, Cypress College’s Director of Campus Communication. “We have not caught the perpetrator yet, we are examining evidence, and are still scanning through video tape. Even though no device was ever recovered, we still want students and faculty to follow these rules…if you see something, say something. Report it right away. Call 911 and then reach out to campus safety. Always have our number handy on your cell phones.”

If you or anyone you know has information regarding the incident contact Cypress College Security at 714-484-7387 or the Cypress Police Department at 714-229-6600.

This article appeared in the March 1, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.