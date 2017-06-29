The Beach Cities boys lacrosse squad started the summer season off perfectly, finishing with a 3-1 record, and tied for first in the JV division among some of the most competitive teams in Orange County.

The Beach Cities Lacrosse tournament team--consisting of players from Los Alamitos High School and other nearby schools--dominated in last weekend’s So Cal Summer Kickoff in Irvine.

The boys were coached by Andy Barnett, who recently coached the Frosh/Soph at Los Alamitos High School. “This is truly a great accomplishment, considering most of these players have never played with each other together,” said Derek Kees, BCLAX Boys Coordinator.

“The fact that they meshed so quickly is a testament to their ability to adapt and adjust their game to suit this new team.”

The team will participate in the Pacific Lacrosse Festival in Poway on June 24-25. For more information about Beach Cities Youth Lacrosse, visit www.bcylax.com. The club offers programs at all levels for boys and girls interested in the exciting game of lacrosse.

This article appeared in the June 7, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.