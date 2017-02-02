Banners of Honor, with the help of Dekra-Lite, intalled ninety-three banners on light-poles on Katella Ave. and Lexington Ave. on Jan. 18-19. The new banners replaced worn out ones from Walker Street to the 605 Freeway, and on Lexington Ave. leading up to the Joint Forces Training Base. Los Alamitos residents, local businesses, schools, and organizations sponsored the banners.

“Thank you loyal sponsors, thank you active Military and Veterans. Because of your service, we are able to enjoy our freedoms in our little town of Los Alamitos,” said Nancy Karmelich, who’s President of Banners of Honors Inc.

Banners of Honor will also be donating 31 banners to decorate the JFTB.

Karmelich founded the non-profit organization Banners of Honor in 2011. Karmelich says the organization’s purpose is “to show respect to those who protect the freedoms which come at a selfless price, where freedom is not free.”

The program began with what it calls phase one where 22 banners were installed on light poles in Los Alamitos. Phase two in 2012 saw 71 more go up on Katella Ave. leading from the 605 Freeway up until Walker Ave.

Karmelich says the program used money raised through the program to donate the banners that will be installed on the base. Showing appreciation to our Nation’s Military is what Karmelich says the program is all about.

“Banners of Honor is the middle-man to connect those that want to express their appreciation to our military through the patriotic banners,” said Karmelich.

With the support of individual sponsorship, the program has 83 banners on Katella and 10 banners on Lexington.

Sponsors got their choice of a military character word being displayed on the front-side of the banner along with their name at the bottom of the banner(s) they sponsored. Words such as Allegiance, American, Brave, Citizen, Committed, Courage, Defends, Devotion, Duty, Excellence, Faithful, Freedom, Gallant Hero, Honor, Integrity, Liberty, Loyalty, Patriot, Pride, Protects, Reverence, Sacrifice, Selfless, Service, Valor, were available. Sponsors also chose between two designs for the backside. The sponsored banners will remain on the light poles for 3 years, says Karmelich.

