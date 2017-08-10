An autopsy has confirmed that former Los Al Police Captain Rick Moore shot Amanda Jensen three times with his personally owned .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun before turning the gun on himself. The Orange Country Coroner confirmed the details following autopsies on both Jensen and Moore on July 20.

As of this writing, a formal report and toxicology results were still pending.

News outlets are reporting that police were called out to Jensen’s residence in Garden Grove on three separate occasions in the past for domestic violence-related issues. The calls are said to have occurred sometime between September 2016 and June 3 of this year, according to a spokesman for the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

On two of those calls, Jensen told police that Moore had struck her, and a call that occurred on June 3 attracted an investigation by the DA.

A year earlier, the DA investigated the couple’s reported “volatile relationship” after Westminster police received an anonymous letter asking authorities to investigate Moore for domestic abuse.

But investigators concluded there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue charges.

Currently there is GoFundMe page for Jensen’s children (www.gofundme.com/amanda-jensen), set up by friends and family.

“A terrible tragedy has hit the family of Amanda Jensen as her life was so abruptly taken. She was a loving mother leaving behind three amazing children Dylan, Hannah and Emma. She had a huge heart, a strong spirit, and a smile and laugh that could light a room. Devoted to her job and family, she will be missed beyond words could describe,” the website states.

Los Alamitos Police Chief Eric Nuñez said in a statement released last week, “there is no understanding or rational explanation of the events that occurred that fateful day. There are only those who are left to struggle emotionally and spiritually as they learn to live with this tragedy from this day forward.”

The killings occurred on Sunday, July 16, at Moore’s apartment in Seal Beach following a barricade situation that lasted for hours.

This article appeared in the July 26, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.