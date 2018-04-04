As part of a book drive with OptumRx in Cypress, a division of UnitedHealth Care, the Youth Center’s RASCALS Reading Program recently got a visit from Jonathan Gallo, author of The World of Oneiro, which touches on his personal experience of being a father of a child with special needs and imparts that everyone can find their place in the world.

“We believe that education is something that cannot be taken away from anyone,” said Business Analysis Consultant Connie Woolsey, Ph.D. who is co-chair of the Optum-Katella Employee Community Committee. “I selected The Youth Center as reading was a ‘big thing’ for me growing up.”

More than 163 books were collected and donated in one week, with Gallo’s book being one of them. Woolsey heard about the RASCALS Reading Program thru the UnitedHealth Group (UHG) “giving” site. One of their employees is a good friend of Gallo’s.

“He speaks from his heart and experiences,” said Woolsey. “He wants to inspire the youth of today.”

The World of Oneiro is Gallo’s debut children’s book, which he wrote and illustrated himself. It’s a story about finding your gift and sharing it with others.

“We are all different and each of us has something unique to offer the world,” Gallo said. “I hope this [book] encourages kids to cultivate their own unique gift, and have a bit more compassion for those they meet that may be different from them.”

Gallo is a single father raising his autistic son, Austin, who inspired him to write his book. At first, he wasn’t sure if he’d approve of the story, which is about a little robot discovering his heart and his purpose of loving others in the world. Then Austin painted picture of a father and son version of Oneiro and gave it to him as a gift. He knew then that The World of Oneiro was a hit with him. The book in the making was also a hit with others having raised $10,000 in pre-orders alone almost a year ago. Also amazing is how Gallo was able to write the book though he copes with dyslexia. To cope with it, he chose to write in fonts that helped enhance his writing abilities.

“I’d contribute it [dyslexia] in part to my problem solving skills and creativity,” he explained. “Having to put words together like a puzzle requires quick systems type thinking. And when I do get it wrong it can create new narratives that are sometimes better that the original. It [dyslexia] can be fun and troublesome at the same time.”

Gallo has always enjoyed telling stories and creating art, but never thought he’d be an author.

“When I look at a page full of writing, the words move,” he explained. “As a writer you spend a lot of time reading and rewriting. It can be a frustrating game to catch all the words before they float away. I usually read the same paragraph a few times to get all the words in order. I’ve learned to do it quickly, so most don’t notice, but it can be exhausting. I always thought dyslexia was when people would reverse certain letters, but I guess there are other forms of the condition.”

In writing The World of Oneiro, he realized how stories play a vital role in a child’s growth and development. “The books they read and the characters they get to know can become like friends,” Gallo said. “I wanted to create something that was entertaining, while still inspiring and educational. I hope my book resonates with them or at least plants a seed - encouraging them to follow their curiosity, find their passion and share that with the world.”

The RASCALS readers can look forward to a series of Oneiro books, as Gallo is planning on writing at least five more editions that could grow into as many as a dozen, he said. His future books will focus on community and the importance of friendship. The World of Oneiro is sold in hardcover exclusively on www.Oneiro.World. Paperback is available on Amazon and Barnes & Nobles, and will soon be in small local bookstores in Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

The Youth Center’s RASCALS Reading Program is on-going, as the need for books continues. The program aims to reward kids for their reading accomplishments by taking books home permanently, as well as maintain the mobile library onsite at the Rossmoor Park location. If you’d like to contribute to the program, please call the office at 562-493-4043.