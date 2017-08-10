When it comes to knowing how to protect our four legged friends, Jill Stevens has a real nose for what works best.

Stevens, a long time Seal Beach resident and dog lover is the founder of the doggie sunscreen, “My Dog Nose It,” a product that gives your dog’s nose sun protection. Stevens says, “Skin cancer isn’t just on the rise with humans, but also our pets.”

Stevens is a skin cancer survivor and is not only an advocate for people protecting themselves from skin cancer, but also for pets.

Following her own diagnosis of Basal-cell Carcinoma in 2014, “I noticed on my own dog who once had a beautiful black nose, how his nose had now changed, discolored, had raised spots and had moles on it.

When Stevens took her Golden Retriever Cody to the vet she was told Cody had sun damage and sun burn on his nose. “Which made sense–we take him boating. The only unprotected area on him was his nose. They can get the same cancers we can get.”

Since starting her business three years ago, Stevens has discovered more dog owners are finding out that it makes sense to protect their pets from the sun. Nowadays, pet owners take their animals with them just about everywhere: boating, hiking, camping, to the beach and there are pet friendly hotels and restaurants. “They are exposed to the elements and need protection.”

Human sunscreen is toxic to pets if ingested. My Dog Nose It is a natural sunscreen that provides safe and water resistant sun protection for our furry friends.

The doggie sunscreen is easy to apply. Just give your pooch a pat or kiss on the nose, apply, then give them a treat. It dries quickly. It also prevents nose color from fading and can be used on your dog’s ears and other unprotected areas. You can find My Dog Nose It around Seal Beach at the Seal Beach Animal Hospital and Pet Launder. You can also get it on Amazon and the My Dog Nose It website at www.mydognoseit.com. Get a special reader’s discount: order on www.mydognoseit.com, enter code: Pet25 and you get a 25 percent discount.

This article appeared in the July 26, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.